IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16, Zacks reports. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.86%.
IM Cannabis Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of IMCC stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IM Cannabis
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.