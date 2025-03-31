IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16, Zacks reports. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.86%.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

