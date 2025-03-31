Insider Buying: First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Acquires 416,667 Shares of Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Scotting purchased 416,667 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000.02 ($32,324.83).

First Tin Price Performance

1SN stock remained flat at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Monday. 478,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,775. The company has a market capitalization of £18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.82. First Tin Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

Get First Tin alerts:

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About First Tin

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.