Insider Buying: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Acquires £6,992.73 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Gunning purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,619 ($33.86) per share, with a total value of £6,992.73 ($9,041.54).

Halma Stock Down 0.2 %

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,624 ($33.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,143 ($27.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,820.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,690.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halma to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.62) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 2,450 ($31.68) to GBX 2,700 ($34.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,587.50 ($33.46).

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

