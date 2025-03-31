Insider Selling: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Insider Sells 5,601 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $135,264.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,539. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. 767,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.77 million, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $35.16.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in CECO Environmental by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CECO Environmental
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.