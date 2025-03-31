Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 128,653 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This trade represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
SLNO traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,585. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $73.97.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Soleno Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.