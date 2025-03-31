Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 128,653 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This trade represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLNO traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,585. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laidlaw lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

