Inspired (LON:INSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.98 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspired had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Inspired Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Inspired stock opened at GBX 56.49 ($0.73) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.01. Inspired has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.24). The firm has a market cap of £90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Inspired Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.

