Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,262. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 125,620 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 230.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 824.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

