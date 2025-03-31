Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7,658.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE opened at $174.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

