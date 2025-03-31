Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 20436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,820.14. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

