Intrust Bank NA Has $301,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,047,000 after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 29.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

