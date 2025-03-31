Intrust Bank NA Purchases 89 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AON were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AON by 38.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 628,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,612,000 after buying an additional 174,838 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 67.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $394.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

