Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Insmed were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

