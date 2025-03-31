Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,458 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.