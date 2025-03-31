Intrust Bank NA Sells 272 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NTR stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

