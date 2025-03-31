Intrust Bank NA Sells 507 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in STERIS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,131,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STE opened at $222.99 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

