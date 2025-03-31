Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. 4,288,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,766,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. Analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,255,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

