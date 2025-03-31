Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Holdings Boosted by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,520 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,269,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 1,421,981 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,385,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,924,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

