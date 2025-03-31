Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

