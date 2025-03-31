Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VPV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

