Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE VPV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.