Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $468.94 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day moving average is $505.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

