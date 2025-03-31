Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1,314.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

