Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 31,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.53% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

