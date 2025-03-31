Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 31st (CELH, CTVA, GT, IART, KLAC, LAS.A, PGNY, PNC, SNA, STLD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 31st:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $870.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $748.00.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$255.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$205.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $202.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $206.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $400.00 price target on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $460.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

