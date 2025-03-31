IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,827,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.92. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.85.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

