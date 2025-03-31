iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.67 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

