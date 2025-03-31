iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.