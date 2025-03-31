iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.