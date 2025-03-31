iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.49 and a 200-day moving average of $589.94. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

