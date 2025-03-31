iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 599,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 205,858 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

