iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 380,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $16.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

