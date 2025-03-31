iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $305.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

