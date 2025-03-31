iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,680. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
