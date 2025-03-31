iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,680. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

