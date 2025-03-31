Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 432,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

