Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in March

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jet.AI Price Performance

JTAI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 102,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,876. Jet.AI has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $217.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jet.AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.52% of Jet.AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

See Also

