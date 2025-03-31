JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.85% of US Foods worth $290,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,107,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE USFD opened at $64.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

