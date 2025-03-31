JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $348.09 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.52% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $348,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $8,539,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 524.1% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $212.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day moving average of $244.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

