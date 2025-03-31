JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 798,037 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 145.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SAP worth $331,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

SAP opened at $267.83 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.97. The firm has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

