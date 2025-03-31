JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 268,096 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $267,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.59 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.34.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.