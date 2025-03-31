JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $253,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

