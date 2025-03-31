Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,259. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $375.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

