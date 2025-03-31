Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,259. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $375.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
