Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Releases Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.

Kazera Global Stock Down 9.0 %

KZG stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. Kazera Global has a 52 week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 27.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £12.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

About Kazera Global

Kazera is an investment company strategically positioned to generate revenue and capitalise on Africa’s abundant natural resources. With a clear strategy to become a leading force in sustainable mining investments, the Company is focused on driving shareholder value by scaling production at existing operations and pursuing value-enhancing acquisitions.

Current investments include:

Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.

Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.

African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.

