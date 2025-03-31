Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Releases Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.
Kazera Global Stock Down 9.0 %
KZG stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. Kazera Global has a 52 week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 27.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £12.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20.
About Kazera Global
Current investments include:
Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.
Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.
African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kazera Global
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Get Paid With Paychex: Dividends and Higher Prices Too
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Which Healthcare Stock Is the Best Buy Right Now?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.