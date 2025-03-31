Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

