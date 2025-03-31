Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 80,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 293,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

