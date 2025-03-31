Kestrel Investment Management Corp Invests $5.84 Million in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 324,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. MDU Resources Group makes up about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

