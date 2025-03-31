Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 138.10%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

