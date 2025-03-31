Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $1.16, Zacks reports.

Knightscope Stock Performance

KSCP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 408,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,756. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

