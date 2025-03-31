Kolter Capital NWH LLC Acquires 100,600 Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Stock

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Kolter Capital NWH LLC purchased 100,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$501,692.20.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWH

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.