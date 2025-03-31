Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 134797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The stock has a market cap of $617.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

