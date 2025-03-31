L & S Advisors Inc Has $213,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

SOXX stock opened at $188.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

