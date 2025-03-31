L & S Advisors Inc Has $648,000 Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

JVAL stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

